EU envoy talks Armenia elections with investigative committee chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of Armenia’s investigative committee Aghvan Hovsepyan and EU ambassador to the country Piotr Switalski on Thursday, April 13 discussed the parliamentary elections, held on April 2.

Hovsepyan highly appreciated the cooperation with the EU delegation and attached great importance to the assistance provided by the 27-nation bloc to Armenia.

Weighing in on the elections, Hovsepyan briefed the envoy on the recent developments, adding that 16 criminal cases have been launched over alleged election violations, seven of which have been sent to court.

Also, the two discussed ways of boosting efficiency of the fight against various forms of violations during electoral processes and creating new tools to this end.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.