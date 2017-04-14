Mortar, grenade launcher used in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations
April 14, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 45 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on April 13 and the following night, with around 620 shots fired overall.
According to Artsakh defense ministry, the Azerbaijani forces also employed a 60-mm mortar and a hand-held grenade launcher in the northeast of the frontline.
To suppress the rival's attacks, the Karabakh troops took retaliatory measures and continued controlling the situation on the contact line.
More than 25 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with around 300 shots fired overall.
