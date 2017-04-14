Trump quietly signs law rolling back Planned Parenthood funding protection
April 14, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump privately signed legislation that removes Obama-era rules protecting tax-funded financing of family planning clinics that offer abortion, AFP says.
The new law goes towards a long-held goal of defunding abortion held by Republicans, who passed the bill two weeks ago with a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.
The law does away with a rule brought in by Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, that prevented states from withholding money distributed under a "Title X" program that funded Planned Parenthood and other clinics that provide abortion.
Republicans say their stance upholds states' rights. But opposition Democrats see the move as a "Republican war on women."
Trump, who has signed several laws with a flourish in front of cameras but did this one behind closed doors, had in the past appeared to approve of Planned Parenthood, but not its abortion services.
He and Republicans are seeking to regain their legislative footing after suffering a resounding defeat last month in trying to repeal Obama's health care law known as the Affordable Care Act, or, more popularly, as Obamacare.
Photo. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Paramount hires original “Coming to America” writers to pen sequel The project is still early on in the development process, but Kevin Misher (Carrie, Public Enemies) is attached to produce.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Comedian Ricky Gervais to narrate Bron Animation's “The Willoughbys” The animation follows Willoughby children, who are abandoned by their parents and must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world.