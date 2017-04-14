Comedian Ricky Gervais to narrate Bron Animation's “The Willoughbys”
April 14, 2017 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ricky Gervais will narrate Bron Animation's upcoming feature The Willoughbys, based on the children's book of the same name by Lois Lowry, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Written and directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2) and co-directed by Cory Evans, the film is in preproduction at Bron's studio in Burnaby, B.C. Bron's Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert and Luke Carroll are producing. Gervais is an exec producer.
Published in 2010, the book follows the four Willoughby children, who are abandoned by their oblivious parents and must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a modern family.
"Ricky has such a distinctive voice, and his talents will make an exceptional contribution to the edgy tone that we are going for with The Willoughbys," said Brenda Gilbert.
Bron and Gervais previously worked together on Special Correspondents, which Gervais wrote and directed with Bron producing.
Currently in production at Bron is Henchmen, which features the voices of James Marsden, Thomas Middleditch, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Nathan Fillion and Jane Krakowski. The Willoughbys co-director Evans is also head of story on this film.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Uber may face $1 million fine over drunken-driving complaints In only 21 of those cases did the company conduct any follow-up driver investigation, a commission inquiry found.
Trump quietly signs law rolling back Planned Parenthood funding protection Republicans say their stance upholds states' rights. But opposition Democrats see the move as a "Republican war on women."