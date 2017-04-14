Armenian lawmaker caught in the middle of electoral fraud scandal (video)
April 14, 2017 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of media outlets on Thursday, April 13 published an audio recording, in which the moderator of a meeting of SAS Group employees pressed the latter into "persuading family and friends" to vote for Artak Sargsyan.
Sargsyan is the owner and director of SAS Group and a lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) who was re-elected to the parliament on April 2.
In the audio material, recorded prior to the parliamentary elections, the speaker promises bonuses to “those bringing a lot of votes,” and even threatens to dismiss employees who fail to do so.
PanARMENIAN.Net contacted SAS Group for comments, but an employee who seemed to be from the human resources department, said she has no idea what video we are talking about.
Also, PanARMENIAN.Net found out that the prosecutor’s office is studying the case.
Head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan, in turn, refused to comment, adding that the matter needs thorough investigation.
He said Sargsyan may have been unaware of the meeting altogether.
“Many of our media outlets might have employed some tricks,” he added.
Top stories
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
Partner news
Latest news
Asian markets drop on concerns over North Korea Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent closing at 18,335.63, and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent to 2,134.88.
EU faces "disaster" if 5,000 jihadists return home: Syrian deputy FM Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian war, European capitals have tried to curb domestic extremists from going into the conflict zones.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.
Kremlin urges "restraint" over N. Korea tensions "Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.