“Game of Thrones”: New Photo of old Melisandre unveiled?
April 14, 2017 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fans certainly will not forget a big revelation in previous season 6 of "Game of Thrones", where Carice Van Houten's Melisandre appears to be an extremely old woman who make herself look young through magic. Via her Twitter account, Carice has posted an alleged new photo of the old Melisandre, AceShowbiz said.
The photo sees the actress herself under the intricate makeup of what is assumed as the old Melisandre. The makeup is incredibly done to the point that people won't easily recognize that it is Carice, not an actual old woman. "Best special make-up team I ever worked with," wrote Carice in her Twitter account, praising the makeup team.
Now that the photo has surfaced online, fans are wondering whether it is Melisandre's makeup or it is for Carice's another project which requires her to play a different ancient crone. Even if it is Melisandre, it remains to be seen as to when the photo is taken, since the filming of "Game of Thrones" is over.
Fans further assume that it may be coming from reshoots or touchups for the upcoming season 7. Another speculation mentions that it may be coming from a behind-the-scenes shot from previous season 6.
[SPOILER ALERT!] In season 6 premiere titled "The Red Woman", fans were shocked by the fact the Melisandre is actually an old women all along. In her chambers at Castle Black, Melisandre undressed herself and as she took off her necklace, her reflection of beauty disappeared and replaced by a frail old woman.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.
