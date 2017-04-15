EU envoy, Prosecutor General discuss Armenia election violations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski on Friday, April 14 discussed issues concerning the investigation of violations, registered before and during the parliamentary elections, held on April 2.

At the meeting, Davtyan said technical equipment installed in polling stations helped prevent election violations.

Switalski, in turn, hailed the rapid response activities of the prosecutor’s office to reports on violations both during and before the election day.

Also, the EU envoy presented his own observations on the process of preparation of elections and during voting.

At the ambassador’s request, Davtyan provided details on reports of irregularities and violations, registered on April 2 and the following days. According to him, the Prosecutor General’s office has studied as many as 2500 reports, 60 alarm calls, as well as 309 alarm calls registered by the police.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.