EU envoy, Prosecutor General discuss Armenia election violations
April 15, 2017 - 00:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski on Friday, April 14 discussed issues concerning the investigation of violations, registered before and during the parliamentary elections, held on April 2.
At the meeting, Davtyan said technical equipment installed in polling stations helped prevent election violations.
Switalski, in turn, hailed the rapid response activities of the prosecutor’s office to reports on violations both during and before the election day.
Also, the EU envoy presented his own observations on the process of preparation of elections and during voting.
At the ambassador’s request, Davtyan provided details on reports of irregularities and violations, registered on April 2 and the following days. According to him, the Prosecutor General’s office has studied as many as 2500 reports, 60 alarm calls, as well as 309 alarm calls registered by the police.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
Top stories
The bloc went on to say that headmasters of 30 schools have filed a lawsuit against the Union of Informed Citizens.
Publisher Harut Sassounian has unveiled an article on U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a Syrian airbase.
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun declared that it won’t run for Yerevan City Council due to “unexpectedly low results.”
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
Partner news
Latest news
Japanese “Survival Family” to open Italy’s Far East Festival Chinese helmer Feng Xiaogang, who is known as “China’s Spielberg,” will be honored at the fest, which will screen his latest film, “I Am Not Madame Bovary.”
Barcelona Film Festival opens with Richard Gere’s “Norman” Other competition players take in Niki Caro’s “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” Lone Scherfig’s “Their Finest” and Otto Bell’s “The Eagle Huntress”.
Asian markets drop on concerns over North Korea Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent closing at 18,335.63, and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent to 2,134.88.
EU faces "disaster" if 5,000 jihadists return home: Syrian deputy FM Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian war, European capitals have tried to curb domestic extremists from going into the conflict zones.