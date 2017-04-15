"Beauty and the Beast" helmer in talks to direct "Bride of Frankenstein"

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" director Bill Condon is in early talks to helm one of the movies set in Universal Monster Universe. As AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline, the director may team up with Universal to helm "Bride of Frankenstein", which is a remake to 1935's movie of the same name. The remake will be produced by Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan, with David Koepp writing the script.

Condon is no stranger to directing a film with a connection to classic "Bride of Frankenstein". In 1998, he helmed "Gods and Monsters", which followed the last days of James Whale, the director of the original "Bride of Frankenstein". Starring Ian McKellen, "Gods and Monsters" won an Oscar for best screenplay and earned nominations for best actor and best supporting actress.

Other Condon's directorial credits include "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh", "Kinsey", "Dreamgirls", "The Twilight Saga's Breaking Dawn Part II" and "The Fifth Estate". Condon is also known for writing an adapted screenplay for musical movie "Chicago", which earned him an Oscar nomination in 2002.

Universal Monster Universe will have "The Mummy" as its first installment. The movie, starring Tom Cruise as Nick Morton and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, will hit U.S. theaters on June 9. The following installments of the universe will include "Frankenstein (2017)", "Creature from the Black Lagoon", "The Wolfman Reboot" and "The Invisible Man (2018)". Johnny Depp will star in "Invisible Man", while "Frankenstein" will feature Javier Bardem.