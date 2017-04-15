“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” first teaser features Mark Hamill

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Star Wars" Celebration Orlando has been held and a lot of intriguing details about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" have been revealed. A new breathtaking teaser has also been released, featuring a glimpse of Mark Hamill as the one and only Jedi master Luke Skywalker.

While the teaser doesn't say much about the plot, it seemingly suggests that Luke won't be as heroic as everyone has expected, as he says, "I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end." The line seems promising more complex Luke and certainly more complex storyline. Other characters highlighted in the teaser are Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley's Rey, who seem getting stronger as the time being.

Another interesting thing from the teaser is a new planet which details has been revealed by director Rian Johnson to Entertainment Weekly. Johnson says that the planet's name is Crait. "It's way out there. It's very remote. It's uncharted," explains Johnson. "It's a mineral planet and so there are mines on it," he adds.

We can see from the teaser that the world is covered with white substance which resembles snow, but Johnson reveals that it's actually salt. "The white dusting of salt over this red, ruby-ish mineral base," he explains. He adds that Crait is "an old rebel base there that's now abandoned."

A new poster of the movie has also been released, offering an awesome look at Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren and Rey.

During "Star Wars" Celebration, Johnson revealed some details about new major character in the movie. The character's name is Rose, who is played by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. "[She] has the biggest new part in the movie and ironically is played by the smallest actor," said Johnson. The actress herself added, "She's part of the Resistance, and she works in maintenance. I can’t wait for you to meet her."

Johnson went on saying, "She's not a soldier. She's not looking to be a hero, and she gets pulled a very big way into an adventure in this movie with Finn (John Boyega)."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on December 15. Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes as Princess/General Leia before she passed away last December.

Other returning cast members include Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern are among the new cast members.