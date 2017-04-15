GM to reportedly launch world’s largest self-driving car fleet
April 15, 2017 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - General Motors is set to dramatically expand its fleet of autonomous Chevrolet Bolts in San Francisco, Detroit and Scottsdale, Arizona, according to documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), IEEE Spectrum reports.
New short- and medium-range radars will be deployed in 300 self-driving Chevrolet Bolts, perhaps beginning as soon as next month. That will give GM and its autonomous technology subsidiary Cruise Automation the largest fleet of self-driving cars in the world.
Right now the largest such fleet belongs to Waymo, which says it has around 80 vehicles on public roads in the United States, with nearly 100 more arriving shortly.
GM says it currently has more than 50 Bolts with autonomous technology in the three cities. The remaining 27 manufacturers testing in California together account for just 89 vehicles, although Ford, Uber and start-up nuTonomy at least are also testing elsewhere.
Top stories
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Armenia's annual tech revenues from some 400 IT companies make up $475 million and by 2018, the article on The Next Web says.
Partner news
Latest news
Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out” (video) The returning Brighton rock duo announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."
“Endless Love” star to make directorial debut with “Back Roads” “Back Roads” tells the story of Harley Altmyer (Pettyfer), who finds himself caring for his three younger sisters following the death of their abusive father.