"The Hitman's Bodyguard" comedy new poster spoofs "The Bodyguard"
April 15, 2017 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the release of "The Hitman's Bodyguard" teaser, a new hilarious poster has been shared on the film's official Twitter account. Featuring stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, the poster is designed in the style of Whitney Houston's movie "The Bodyguard" (1990), AceShowbiz said.
Reynolds is featured carrying Jackson in the new poster, imitating Kevin Costner who carries Houston in the original "The Bodyguard" image. The lines in "The Hitman's Bodyguard" poster reads, "Never let him out of your sight, never let your guard down, never fall in love," which resembles "The Bodyguard" tagline. A Twitter user has tweeted a side-by-side image of the two posters.
"The Hitman's Bodyguard" seemingly will make a lot of reference to the romance movie. Its first restricted teaser was set to Houston's song "I Will Always Love You", which is the soundtrack to "The Bodyguard".
The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.
During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.
"The Hitman's Bodyguard" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 18.
