AMC renews “Fear the Walking Dead” for 4th season
April 15, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - AMC has renewed “Fear the Walking Dead” for a fourth season. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg of “Once Upon a Time” have joined the zombie drama as co-showrunners, taking over for Dave Erickson, who stepped down from the role after the end of production on season three, which premieres in June, Variety said.
Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and showrunner of “The Walking Dead,” from which “Fear spun off, will also become an executive producer of “Fear the Walking Dead.”
“We’re very excited to continue the journey of ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.
“We are thrilled to be joining ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show,” said Chambliss and Goldberg. “We love this universe and are truly honored to have the chance to contribute to it.”
“Fear the Walking Dead” saw a sharp ratings decline in its second season, averaging a 1.83 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.19 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — down 52% in the demo and 45% in viewers from the previous season. Those numbers, however, are more than enough to make it AMC’s second highest rated original scripted series, behind only “The Walking Dead.”
Executive producers for “Fear the Walking dead” are Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Erickson and Gimple. The series is produced by AMC Studios.
