Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16
April 15, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, April 15, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors, Reuters reports.
The estimated 300-foot (91 meter) dump collapsed after flames engulfed it late on Friday, the island nation's traditional new year's day, and witnesses said around 100 houses could have been buried.
The death toll rose to 16 as more bodies were discovered on Saturday, army spokesman Roshan Senivirathna said. At least four teenagers were among the dead, a nurse at the main Colombo hospital told Reuters.
"We heard a massive sound. It was like thunder. Tiles in our house got cracked. Black water started coming in," said Kularathna, who lives near the dump.
"We tried to get out but we were trapped inside. We shouted for help and were rescued later."
Another resident, Mohamed, said three of his neighbors were missing and estimated that more than 100 people could have been buried.
Rescue operations continued for a second day on Saturday with soldiers using heavy equipment to remove the garbage.
Police said about 145 houses had been damaged, but they did not say how many had been buried.
Residents of the area, mostly living in shanties, have been demanding the removal of the dump saying it was causing health issues. The government had planned to remove it soon under an infrastructure plan.
Photo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Users protected from alleged NSA malware: Microsoft Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers.
AMC renews “Fear the Walking Dead” for 4th season “Fear the Walking Dead” saw a sharp ratings decline in its second season, averaging a 1.83 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.19 million viewers.
Turkey sees final day of campaigning ahead of landmark vote President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency.
EU Parliament could summon Le Pen before French presidential runoff vote French judges have asked the EU parliament to lift the immunity of the National Front leader to permit further investigations over alleged misuse of funds.