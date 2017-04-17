Hans Zimmer kicks off his 1st-ever North American tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary composer Hans Zimmer kicked off his first-ever North American tour with an amazing 34-song performance that spanned the composer’s entire 40 year career, NME reports.

Zimmer is the musical mastermind behind some of the most revered film scores of our time including Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Lion King and Interstellar.

The Oscar-winning musician will continue his global tour through until August which includes a series of UK and Ireland dates.

Over the course of his April 15 performance, Zimmer played tracks from across 17 of his scores and collaborated with two special guests: South African musician Lebo M., who collaborated with Zimmer on The Lion King soundtrack, and composer James Newton Howard, who worked on The Dark Knight trilogy, reports Consequence Of Sound.