Le Pen says desirable for Karabakh to join Armenia
April 19, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in an interview with Nouvelles d'Arménie has dwelled upon the Nagorno Karabakh issue and the Armenian Genocide.
“I believe that it would be desirable for Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement allowing Karabakh to be attached to Armenia,” Le Pen said, adding that such a solution is better than independence.
Asked whether she would designate April 24 as the national day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the candidate said that the calendar of the French Republic must be limited to events that constitute the collective memory of the French people.
“The arrival of so many Armenians in France in 1915 was an important event in the history of our country because they contributed greatly to our nation and its reconstruction after the First World War,” she said.
“I think, however, that the calendar of the republic must be limited to the historical events which constitute the collective memory of the French people."
Earlier, another presidential hopeful, Francois Fillon also dwelled upon the issues.
