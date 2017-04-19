Steve Buscemi to join Philip K Dick sci-fi series “Electric Dreams”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Steve Buscemi has followed Timothy Spall in joining up to Channel 4's Philip K Dick adaptation Electric Dreams, Digital Spy said.

The 10-part sci-fi anthology series is inspired by the iconic author's short stories and has been adapted for the screen by the likes of Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D Moore and The Night Manager's David Farr.

Buscemi will star in the second episode of the series 'Crazy Diamond', written by Tony Grisoni and directed by National Treasure's Marc Munden.

He will play average man Ed Morris who is approached by a gorgeous synthetic women with an illegal plan that could change his life forever. He decides to help and then his world begins to crumble.

Greg Kinnear has also been announced as the lead of the third episode 'Father Thing', written and directed by Justified's Michael Dinner.

The episode centres on Charlie (Jack Gore) who must make impossible decisions to protect his mother (Mireille Enos) and the human race when he becomes the first to realise humans are being replaced by aliens.

Kinnear plays Charlie's father, who gets replaced by the dangerous monsters with Charlie not being fooled by Father Thing when he attempts to be just like his dad.

Last month, Spall was confirmed to be starring in the first episode of Electric Dreams, 'The Commuter', which follows an unassuming train station employee who discovers that a number of commuters are going to a town that shouldn't exist.

The series is set to be broadcast on Channel 4 later this year in the UK and by Amazon in the US.