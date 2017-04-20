// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

May to make election vow to end EU free movement of people into Britain

May to make election vow to end EU free movement of people into Britain
April 20, 2017 - 13:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a formal pledge ahead of the June 8 election to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, Reuters said citing the Daily Mail newspaper.

May will also include pledges in her election manifesto to pull out of both the EU single market and European Court of Justice, the newspaper said.

May surprised allies, opponents and financial markets on Tuesday, April 18 when she called a snap election for June 8.

Related links:
Reuters. May to make election pledge to end EU free movement of people into UK: Daily Mail
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
Church made of trees

Passion for ecclesiastical architecture

 Most popular in the section
U.S. army taps reservists with cyber skills to fight IS militants
Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16
Pakistan army foils major terrorist attack on minority Christians
North Korea says “ready for nuke attack” amid show of force
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Nine Inch Nails, Paramore among Riot Fest 2017 massive line-up Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Jack White, Elton John in preview for “American Epic” doc series (video) American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.
Memorandum ‘probably’ needed for RPA-ARFD cooperation: minister Asked what ministerial portfolios the ARFD will preserve, Mkrtchyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member himself, called for patience.
Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017 As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea