May to make election vow to end EU free movement of people into Britain
April 20, 2017 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a formal pledge ahead of the June 8 election to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, Reuters said citing the Daily Mail newspaper.
May will also include pledges in her election manifesto to pull out of both the EU single market and European Court of Justice, the newspaper said.
May surprised allies, opponents and financial markets on Tuesday, April 18 when she called a snap election for June 8.
