Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017
April 20, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's exports amounted to $152.2 million in January-March 2017, up by 16.5% against the same period last year.
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-year.
In March alone, exports and imports amounted to $169 million and $310 million, up by a total of 10.6% and 8%, respectively, against the same period last year.
In the first two months of 2017, goods worth $273.7 million were sent abroad from Armenia, while imports grew by 23.5% to $487.3 million.
Top stories
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
He said that his government would also focus on fighting corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business from developing".
At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Nine Inch Nails, Paramore among Riot Fest 2017 massive line-up Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Jack White, Elton John in preview for “American Epic” doc series (video) American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.
Memorandum ‘probably’ needed for RPA-ARFD cooperation: minister Asked what ministerial portfolios the ARFD will preserve, Mkrtchyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member himself, called for patience.
Putin-linked think tank "drew up plan to sway 2016 U.S. election" The current and former U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the Russian documents’ classified status.