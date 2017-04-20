Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's exports amounted to $152.2 million in January-March 2017, up by 16.5% against the same period last year.

As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-year.

In March alone, exports and imports amounted to $169 million and $310 million, up by a total of 10.6% and 8%, respectively, against the same period last year.

In the first two months of 2017, goods worth $273.7 million were sent abroad from Armenia, while imports grew by 23.5% to $487.3 million.