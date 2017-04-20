Alternative Energy project brings outdoor lighting to rural areas

PanARMENIAN.Net - The border village of Nor Aznaberd in Vayots Dzor province has a history of over 70 years, but the community has never had an outdoor illumination system.

A completely new outdoor lighting infrastructure has been installed in the framework of the Alternative Energy project implemented owing to the cooperation of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS.

60 LED lights have been installed in Nor Aznaberd providing street lighting to the entire village - along a 2 km area.

The launching ceremony of the newly built energy-saving system was attended by VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, FPWC Founder Ruben Khachatryan, head of Zaritap community Simon Babayan and the residents of the community.

“For 4 years in a row, together with our partner organization, we have been installing energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems in border and distant regional villages. This year alone we have included 12 villages in the program. We have chosen the right path contributing not just to the well-being of villages and communities, but of the country in general. The roughest estimates show that the application of state-of-the-art technologies will have a considerable impact on the growth of the economy. The installation of outdoor lighting systems will result in the reduction of taxes, the saved money will be directed to the solution of other problems; the system will also benefit to environmental protection. The bigger the population of the area where we provide outdoor lighting, the more is the volume of saved energy and money,” said Yirikian.

The installation of the outdoor energy-efficient lighting system is aimed at saving the resources of the community and at making the community life more vibrant. The development of rural infrastructure is important for the residents who are mainly involved in cattle breeding and farming, not only for the comfort and the opportunity to have decent conditions, but also in terms of reducing the financial burden of the community.

The operation of these environmental and energy-saving LED lights is cost-efficient for villages with modest budgetary resources. The use of this system will reduce energy consumption by up to 80 percent, easing the financial burden of the community.

Outdoor lighting will be provided from 9:00 pm to midnight in summer, and from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm in winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long.