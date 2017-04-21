“Game of Thrones” first season 7 photos unveiled

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO answers your crave for new "Game of Thrones" episodes by debuting first photos of the upcoming seventh season. The pictures feature familiar faces, including the beloved heroines and the most hated villains, AceShowbiz said.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her retinue, including Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), are featured in an image, with Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) rejoining them.

Cersei (Lena Headey) sits on the throne, and her brother/lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) stands next to her as the Kingsguard. Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), who showed interest in Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) last season, reunites with her in another picture and judging by the look in his eyes, the spark is still there.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Gilly (Hannah Murray) Sansa (Sophie Turner), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) and Arya (Maisie Williams), who has not reunited with her siblings yet, are featured in other images. There's also a look at the return of two fan favorites, Sandor Clegane a.k.a. The Hound (Rory McCann) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to premiere on July 16 on HBO.