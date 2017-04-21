Armenia offers diverse routes, reveals air ticket prices for July-August 2017
April 21, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This year, Yerevan will offer more routes worldwide as a lot of airlines operating flights to the Armenian capital have increased their flight frequencies and added more destinations.
Armenia International Airports CJSC has made a survey among the air companies regarding the cost of round-trip tickets from Yerevan for the months of July-August 2017.
Below are the air ticket prices of the most popular destinations for leisure and business round- trip tickets for July-August 2017.
July: Moscow($212.00), Dubai ($290.00), Athens ($290.00), Rome ($367.00), Vienna ($345.00), Paris ($340.00), London ($521.00), Barcelona ($397.00), New York ($740.00), Beijing ($638.00) and Los Angeles ($831.00).
August: Moscow($209.00), Dubai ($283.00), Athens ($272.00), Rome ($386.00), Vienna ($345.00), Paris ($310.00), London ($431.00), Barcelona ($397.00), New York ($772.00), Beijing($532.00) and Los Angeles ($831.00).
Prices are relevant if booked in April.
