30 MU fans feared dead in Nigeria after electrical cable fell on them
April 21, 2017 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 30 Manchester United fans are feared dead after a falling power cable electrocuted them in Nigeria as they watched the Red Devils in action last night, The Sun reports.
Dozens more are feared injured after the wire crashed into the supporters during United’s 2-1 win over Belgians Anderlecht in the Europa League.
Police confirmed at least seven were killed but officials fear the toll could be far higher after the tragedy in Nigeria.
Ten more were confirmed to be critically injured.
The club this morning tweeted: "Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday."
Journalists at the scene reported the death toll is likely to rise further.
As many as 80 supporters are believed to have been crammed inside the building.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan put United ahead in the first half but their advantage was short lived as the Belgians grabbed an equaliser.
United netted an extra time winner through Marcus Rashford, in between scoring two disallowed goals.
