Freddie Highmore previews “Bates Motel” hit series finale

PanARMENIAN.Net - A&E's "Bates Motel" is set to wrap its series on Monday, April 24 after running for five seasons. Actor Freddie Highmore, who portrays confused young boy named Norman Bates, divulges what to expect in the emotional series finale, AceShowbiz said.

Freddie noted that "Bates Motel" was a show he was growing up with, as he started the show at 19 and would soon wrap it up at 25. "You change as a person and of course that probably influences the way that Norman changed over the years," he said of portraying Norman on the "Psycho" prequel.

Although he admitted that it was hard to explain how, Freddie explained, "In terms of the approach to Norman, it did become more fun as the challenge increased as time went by. Just the opportunity to get to see Mother take over Norman and learn how that affects the way he moves and reacts and speaks and engages with people in scenes."

Of portraying Norman when Mother was taking over his personality full force, Freddie said, "You wrap your head around the fact that you're ultimately just pretending to be the person that you once started out as from another character's point of view." Freddy, however, perceived the challenge as an enjoyable experience since "no scene felt repetitive."

"Norman's trajectory toward becoming that person that we know inside and moving past that was reasonably rapid. It didn’t feel forced or overly speedy but it was a character that was constantly changing or evolving," he added.

"Vera [Farmiga] really reinvented the role she had on the show with Norma Louise passing away at the end of season four," he gushed over his co-star, before adding, "She came back with this whole new take on Mother and this person that existed clearly in Norman's head. That made for the most fun scenes that we got to do together." He continued teasing, "It just became a much more psychological game of cat and mouse between them." He later admitted that once the show ended, he would miss doing "big scenes with Vera, those big, nuanced, emotional scenes."

Also starring Vera Farmiga, "Bates Motel" wraps with series finale titled "The Cord" on Monday at 10 P.M. on A&E.