KeepThePromise: Jennifer Lopez urges care for human rights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jennifer Lopez in a video on Twitter expressed support for the #KeepThePromise campaign, launched across the social media to support the film "The Promise".

The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student (Oscar Isaac), a journalist (Christian Bale), and the Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) who steals their hearts. All three find themselves grappling with the Ottomans’ decision to begin rounding up and persecuting Armenians during the first genocide of the 20th century. "My name is Samantha Power, and I vow to keep the promise to be an upstander for human rights,” she said in a video posted on Twitter by Enough Project.

"We should all care about human rights, helping refugees and children. My name is Jennifer Lopez and I vow to keep the promise to never forget," the singer said in her video message.

The LA premiere of the film was held on April 12, with a number of celebrities attending the event.

Among them, Cher, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, James Cromwell, Orlando Bloom, Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan, Charlotte Le Bon, Serj Tankian and director Terry George made their way down the carpet for the premiere.

In addition, “The Promise” has garnered celebrity support from Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbra Streisand, Armenian-American tennis legend Andre Agassi, as well George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, both of whom attended the film’s London premiere earlier this month.

All proceeds from The Promise, which hits theaters April 21, will be donated to non-profit organizations geared to helping spread Armenian culture and education, including Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.