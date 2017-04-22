Microsoft wants to beat Chromebooks at their own game
April 22, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is holding an education-focused event on May 2nd, and speculation has indicated that we might see Windows 10 Cloud for the first time. The software is pegged as a low-resource platform that could compete with Google's Chrome OS, which has been making big inroads in EDU markets recently. The latest indication of Microsoft's plan to take Chromebooks on comes from Windows Central, which published a leaked spec sheet showing Windows 10 Cloud minimum specs and performance requirements as compared to Chromebooks, Engadget said.
Assuming this chart is accurate, it gives a good idea of what sort of hardware we'll be seeing from Windows 10 Cloud devices. The relatively modest specs include 4GB of RAM, a quad-core Celeron (or better) processor and either 32GB or 64GB of storage -- that all sounds a lot like you'll find in a Chromebook. Microsoft is looking to achieve "all-day" battery life for "most students" and super-short boot and wake from sleep times, as well.
Windows 10 Cloud suggests that machines running this new software will only work with Universal Windows Platform apps you get from the Microsoft Store -- traditional Windows software will be out. But for a lot of students, that plus the many web-based apps and services out there will be enough to get a lot of work done, Egadget said.
Top stories
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch, including upgraded versions of the current two iPhone models and a new top-of-the-line handset.https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-18/apple-readies-iphone-overhaul-for-smartphone-s-10th-anniversary
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
Partner news
Latest news
Josh Hartnett, Mark Hamill films set for Cannes Critics' Week The out-of-competition closing film will be Dave McCary’s star-studded Sundance hit Brigsby Bear.
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise” One moviegoer said all the best seats were sold out as was trying to buy tickets one week before the actual screening.
New documentary follows Islamic State recruitment of westerners “Recruiting for Jihad” is set to have its international premiere at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto later this month.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.