Cypriot president condemns Armenian Genocide
April 24, 2017 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Cypriot government and president Nicos Anastasiades on Monday, April 24 strongly condemned the Armenian Genocide by Turkey on the 102nd anniversary of the event, Cyprus Mail reports.
In a written statement, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said the Genocide was an abominable crime and a shameful chapter in the history of humanity and stressed that “the government expresses its full solidarity and sympathy with the people of Armenia and reiterates its full support for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the international community.”
The date of April 24, 1915 represents the day that Ottoman authorities rounded up, arrested, and deported several hundred Armenian intellectuals and community leaders, the majority of whom were eventually murdered. 1.5 million people were murdered between 1915-1923.
Anastasiades, alongside a number of world leaders and government heads visited Tsitsernakaberd - the Genocide memorial in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan - on April 24, 2015 on the centennial of the mass killings.
Related links:
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Local group sells out screening of “The Promise” in Alexandria “The Promise” is a movie surrounding the events of the Armenian Genocide in the early 1910s.
Kuwait Desert flash mob commemorates Armenian Genocide victims (video) The flash mob participants recreated the Tsisternakaberd memorial by lining up and moving to copy the outline of the monument.
Syrian crisis reminds of Armenians' exile a century ago: Aurora co-founder "The war made a number of Syrian Armenians settle in Armenia, and we have been providing assistance through various projects," Afeyan said.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.