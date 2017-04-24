Trump must officially recognize the Armenian Genocide: HuffPost

PanARMENIAN.Net - Because U.S. president Donald Trump is so unconventional, there’s a chance he recognizes the Armenian Genocide, the Huffington Post said in an article on Monday, April 24.

"President Trump won the White House promising to change the culture in Washington and promote an “America first” policy. What happens, however, when U.S. acknowledgment of historical fact is dictated by the whims of other nations? Up until now, Turkey has pressured the United States to circumvent formally acknowledging the Armenian Genocide, although President Obama promised to do so while in office. In fact, President Obama stated “as President I will recognize the Armenian Genocide.” Every year of his presidency, Obama managed to break his promise," the article says.

"U.S. foreign has been negatively affected by an inability to cope with historical truth, and the consequences of this shortsightedness influence our interventions in Syria and elsewhere. Because Trump is so unconventional, there’s a chance he breaks with protocol and eventually recognizes the Armenian Genocide."

"President Trump has the opportunity and potential to do something no other American administration had the courage, or autonomy to accomplish. President Trump should do something his predecessor lacked the courage to do and formally recognize the Armenian Genocide," the publication says.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1924.