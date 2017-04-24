Trump must officially recognize the Armenian Genocide: HuffPost
April 24, 2017 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Because U.S. president Donald Trump is so unconventional, there’s a chance he recognizes the Armenian Genocide, the Huffington Post said in an article on Monday, April 24.
"President Trump won the White House promising to change the culture in Washington and promote an “America first” policy. What happens, however, when U.S. acknowledgment of historical fact is dictated by the whims of other nations? Up until now, Turkey has pressured the United States to circumvent formally acknowledging the Armenian Genocide, although President Obama promised to do so while in office. In fact, President Obama stated “as President I will recognize the Armenian Genocide.” Every year of his presidency, Obama managed to break his promise," the article says.
"U.S. foreign has been negatively affected by an inability to cope with historical truth, and the consequences of this shortsightedness influence our interventions in Syria and elsewhere. Because Trump is so unconventional, there’s a chance he breaks with protocol and eventually recognizes the Armenian Genocide."
"President Trump has the opportunity and potential to do something no other American administration had the courage, or autonomy to accomplish. President Trump should do something his predecessor lacked the courage to do and formally recognize the Armenian Genocide," the publication says.
102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1924.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Local group sells out screening of “The Promise” in Alexandria “The Promise” is a movie surrounding the events of the Armenian Genocide in the early 1910s.
Kuwait Desert flash mob commemorates Armenian Genocide victims (video) The flash mob participants recreated the Tsisternakaberd memorial by lining up and moving to copy the outline of the monument.
Syrian crisis reminds of Armenians' exile a century ago: Aurora co-founder "The war made a number of Syrian Armenians settle in Armenia, and we have been providing assistance through various projects," Afeyan said.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.