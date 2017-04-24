SOAD drummer John Dolmayan blasts Turkey for denial of Genocide
April 24, 2017 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Each year Turkey tightens its grip on its own people, abusing civil liberties and condemning truth, drummer of System of a Down, John Dolmayan said in an Instagram post as he paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
"April 24th 2017 marks 102 years of Turkish denial of the Armenian Holocaust, each year the facts become harder to deny and each year Turkey tightens its grip on its own people, abusing civil liberties and condemning truth," Dolmayan said.
"The shame lies with its leaders as does the responsibility, denial of genocide is the continuation of genocide."
In 2014, System of a Down announced the Wake Up The Souls Tour to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The tour included a free concert in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia on April 23, 2015, their first show in the country.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
