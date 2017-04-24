Kuwait Desert flash mob commemorates Armenian Genocide victims (video)
April 24, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The scouts of the Kuwait Armenian community staged a flash mob at the Kuwait Desert to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The flash mob participants recreated the Tsisternakaberd memorial by lining up and moving to copy the outline of the monument.
Kuwait hasn’t recognized the 1915 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.
