Montenegro ceremony pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
April 24, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A commemoration ceremony was held in the town of Budva in Montenegro to honor the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire.
At the initiative of the Armenian community of Montenegro, a mass was served at Surb Astvatsatsin Armenian church near Budva, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.
Local Armenians and Serbs, Montenegrins, Germans, Russians, Ukrainians and Chechens took part in the service.
102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
