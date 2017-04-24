Montenegro ceremony pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - A commemoration ceremony was held in the town of Budva in Montenegro to honor the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire.

At the initiative of the Armenian community of Montenegro, a mass was served at Surb Astvatsatsin Armenian church near Budva, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

Local Armenians and Serbs, Montenegrins, Germans, Russians, Ukrainians and Chechens took part in the service.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.