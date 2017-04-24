Yerevan Municipality installations commemorate Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan Municipality has come up with an initiative to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

Installations featuring flags of the countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide were set up on the road leading to the Genocide memorial Tsitsernakaberd as well as Yerevan’s Liberty square.

The authors of the idea left a bare space, saying “you can be the next” for courtiers recognizing and condemning the Genocide in future.