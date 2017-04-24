Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
April 24, 2017 - 19:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
“The #ArmenianGenocide killed up to 1.5 million people. I know, I investigated it and Turkey tried to cover it up,” he said in a tweet.
Wikileaks leaked a number of papers on the Armenian Genocide and Armenia-Turkey relations, chief among them Hillary Clinton’s email exchanges on Armenian issues.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
