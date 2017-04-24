Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.

“The #ArmenianGenocide killed up to 1.5 million people. I know, I investigated it and Turkey tried to cover it up,” he said in a tweet.

Wikileaks leaked a number of papers on the Armenian Genocide and Armenia-Turkey relations, chief among them Hillary Clinton’s email exchanges on Armenian issues.