Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire on April 24

April 25, 2017 - 10:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) soldier, Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations on Monday, April 24, at around 5:50 pm.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

More than 50 truce violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Karabakh on Monday and the following night, with 800 shots fired from firearms.

According to the Karabakh army, Azeri troops also employed sniper rifles in the southeastern and eastern sections of the frontline.

To suppress the rival's attacks, Artsakh defense forces took retaliatory measures.

