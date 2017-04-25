"The Promise" box office opens to $4.1 million over the weekend
April 25, 2017 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide drama starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, "The Promise" opened to just $4.1 million over the weekend at the North American box office over the weekend. At that rate, the film stands to lose $80 million or more unless it overperforms overseas and in ancillary markets, The Hollywood Reporter said citing box-office experts.
"The Promise" cost $90 million to $100 million to make before marketing costs and a distribution fee paid to Open Road Films in North America. Kirk Kerkorian, who died in 2015 and was of Armenian descent, fully financed the movie via Survival Pictures, which was created to make the movie and to educate the public about genocide in the 20th and 21st centuries.
The film's producers say the movie is a victory, its box office notwithstanding, since the intent was never to make a profit. Instead, "The Promise" was intended to shine a light on the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians in the waning days of the Ottoman Empire.
Any proceeds from the film will be donated to charity, including to the new The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law, which was unveiled last week with a $20 million gift.
The release of the film was timed to the date the genocide began: April 24, 1915. That was the day when Turkey's Ottoman Empire began rounding up, arresting and deporting Armenian leaders and intellectuals.
The Promise premiered Sunday in Armenia at a screening attended by President Serzh Sargsyan.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Iran nuke deal reviewed amid growing uncertainty Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier expressed misgivings about the nuclear deal itself, in particular time limits in key areas.
Most Scottish voters don’t want another referendum: poll Scots voted by a wide margin to stick with the European Union in last June's referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole which voted to leave.
Venezuela death toll rises amid ongoing anti-government protests The opposition's main demands are for elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led congress.
U.S. imposes Syria sanctions over suspected chemical attack The treasury department ordered a freeze on all assets in the U.S. of 271 employees of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC).