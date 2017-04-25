PanARMENIAN.Net - Following "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" teaser which was released on Sunday, April 23, Fox finally releases the first trailer for the long-awaited movie. The trailer offers an awesome look at the stylish spy flick which serves as the sequel to "Kingsman: The Secret Service", AceShowbiz said.

The first part of "The Golden Circle" trailer features a massive bombing of Kingsman's headquarter in England. It is later followed by a scene in which Eggsy (Taron Egerton) holds an umbrella amid the rain and gloomily watches the remains of the building. His pal Merlin (Mark Strong) later approaches him with the same gloomy look. Frank Sinatra's "My Way" is set as the background music, adding a comic tone.

The trailer later shows glimpses of action scenes, before revealing a very intriguing look at returning Colin Firth's Harry Hart. He is featured wearing an eye-patch and calmly shaving his face, while Eggsy and Merlin look at him with a shock. "Oh my God. Harry?" says Merlin.

Besides featuring returning Firth, the trailer shows new cast members such as Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges.

In "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on September 22.