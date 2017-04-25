Trump administration proposes reducing foreign aid
April 25, 2017 - 11:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. president Donald Trump’s vow to put “America first” includes a plan to drastically cut assistance to developing countries, including Armenia, and merge the State Department with USAID, Foreign Policy reports citing an internal budget document and sources.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details. According to a detailed 15-page State Department budget document obtained by Foreign Policy, the overhaul also includes rechanneling funding from development assistance into a program that is tied closely to national security objectives.
Acting USAID Administrator Wade Warren told employees at a recent staff meeting that administration officials are considering folding the agency into the State Department as part of a review mandated by President Trump’s March 13 executive order on streamlining the executive branch, according to a source within USAID. The order instructs the head of each agency to submit a plan to the Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney, “to reorganize the agency, if appropriate, in order to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of that agency.”
Since 1992, USAID has provided a broad range of development programs in Armenia, shifting from an initial humanitarian emphasis to assistance for economic, political and social transition. USAID's over 30 projects in the capital Yerevan and all the provinces of Armenia work in five principal areas: democratic governance, economic growth, water and energy management, social protection and health care.
Given the steep bipartisan opposition to slashing foreign assistance, Congress likely will not consent to the entire proposed reduction.
The State Department and USAID declined to comment on potentially merging the two entities, and noted that the White House will release a more detailed budget later this spring. Nonetheless, a USAID spokesperson said “we intend to make the best use of U.S. taxpayer dollars by eliminating programs and prioritizing resources that most advance America’s interests.”
Senior USAID officials have told staff that the agency is attempting to cope with the steep cuts by prioritizing its field offices abroad over its offices in Washington. Nonetheless, the agency still anticipates that the budget proposal will necessitate eliminating 30 to 35 of its field missions while cutting its regional bureaus by roughly 65 percent. USAID currently operates in about 100 countries.
Top stories
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. imposes Syria sanctions over suspected chemical attack The treasury department ordered a freeze on all assets in the U.S. of 271 employees of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC).
Turkish-Armenian MP urges Ankara to "deal with matters of conscience" “As long as Turkey refuses to deal with matters of conscience at home, it cannot have a real opening with Armenia,” said Paylan
Geneva aid summit seeks to pull Yemen from brink The sheer scale of the deprivation is staggering: of Yemen's 25.6 million people, almost 19 million are in urgent need of assistance, the UN says.
Iraqi forces using siege and stealth to evict IS from Mosul International aid organizations have estimated the civilian and military death toll at several thousand.