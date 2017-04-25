Turkish-Armenian MP urges Ankara to "deal with matters of conscience"
April 25, 2017 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan in a statement released on the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide called on Ankara "to deal with matters of conscience."
“As long as Turkey refuses to deal with matters of conscience at home, it cannot have a real opening with Armenia,” said Paylan, an opposition lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP.
“The way for these two nations to find peace will begin with facing this great catastrophe.”
Paylan, one of three Armenian members of the Turkish parliament who last week tabled a motion calling for an investigation of the century-old crime, said in the statement: “Let us not forget that every crime that goes unpunished leads to a repetition of the crime.”
102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Top stories
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran nuke deal reviewed amid growing uncertainty Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier expressed misgivings about the nuclear deal itself, in particular time limits in key areas.
Most Scottish voters don’t want another referendum: poll Scots voted by a wide margin to stick with the European Union in last June's referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole which voted to leave.
Venezuela death toll rises amid ongoing anti-government protests The opposition's main demands are for elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led congress.
U.S. imposes Syria sanctions over suspected chemical attack The treasury department ordered a freeze on all assets in the U.S. of 271 employees of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC).