“Deadpool 2” and “New Mutants” get release dates

PanARMENIAN.Net - Along with the announcement of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", 20th Century Fox reveals the official release dates for "Deadpool 2" and a new "X-Men" spin-off "New Mutants". The former is set for June 1, 2018 and the latter is scheduled to open on April 13, 2018, AceShowbiz said.

The "Deadpool" sequel will come out a week after a "Star Wars" spin-off and a week before "Ocean's Eight" and a Bumblebee film. Ryan Reynolds is back as the merc with a mouth. Josh Brolin is added as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. It's directed by David Leitch.

Meanwhile, the "New Mutants" that focuses on a group of young mutants in the "X-Men" universe enjoys a relatively quiet slot in April. Nat Wolff is attached to play Cannonball and Maisie Williams is tapped as Wolfsbane, and Anya Taylor-Joy is rumored as Magik. Josh Boone is expected to direct it.