Samsung helping Sennheiser bring 3D audio to Android

PanARMENIAN.Net - When Sennheiser unveiled the first earbuds to use its Ambeo 3D audio technology, it limited them to iOS users. Are they ever going to come to Android? Yes, apparently -- with some help. Sennheiser has revealed that it's partnering with Samsung to bring Smart Surround's binaural, recording-based sound to Android devices. The company's Andreas Sennheiser says the collaboration is necessary for "credibility." South Korea is "one of the most technology-savvy countries," he says, and makes an ideal testing ground for new hardware. Samsung is also the dominant Android phone maker, so any support from its side virtually guarantees a solid foothold in the market, Engadget said.

There are still plenty of unknowns outside of the expected release sometime in the second half of 2017. Will there be Samsung-branded models, or Samsung-specific features? Will you need a relatively recent phone? And of course, the price is still unknown. However, the team-up will definitely help with availability -- you won't have to be too picky about your choice of handset to find out whether or not Sennheiser's technology is as immersive as it's supposed to be, Engadget said.