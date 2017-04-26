“Jurassic Park” alum Jeff Goldblum joins “Jurassic World 2”
April 26, 2017 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeff Goldblum is returning to the land of dinosaurs.
The actor, who co-starred in 1993's Jurassic Park and 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will appear in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next Jurassic World film, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is directing the next installment in the studio's hit franchise. Jurassic World earned $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in history.
Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel, which also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, wrote the script for the follow-up with Derek Connolly. The film is slated for release on June 22, 2018.
Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again join executive producers Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow in the next chapter of the franchise. Belén Atienza is also producing. Universal vp production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.
Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the know-it-all mathematician who came to the park as an insurance consultant — and somehow survived both the original film and the sequel.
Goldblum will next be seen in Disney and Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, set to hit theaters Nov. 3. His other recent credits include Independence Day: Resurgence and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also is reuniting with director Wes Anderson on the upcoming film Isle of Dogs.
