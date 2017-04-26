Pope Francis urges harmony in surprise TED talk
April 26, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis urged harmony over division in a surprise papal TED talk, delivered via video to the big-ideas gathering in Vancouver, AFP reports.
Francis embraced the theme of this year's conference - 'The Future is You' - saying it was relations and connections between people that would shape society going forward.
"The future is made of 'yous,' it is made of encounters, because life flows through our relations with others," Francis said.
"Everyone's existence is deeply tied to that of others: life is not time merely passing by, life is about interactions."
He hoped the TED conference, a prestigious gathering devoted to 'ideas worth spreading, would remind people that they need each other. In human life, as in science, all things are connected, Francis reasoned.
"The future of humankind isn't exclusively in the hands of politicians, of great leaders, of big companies," Francis said.
"Yes, they do hold an enormous responsibility. But the future is, most of all, in the hands of those people who recognize the other as a 'you' and themselves as part of an 'us.'
He expressed hope that science and technology innovations would come with social equality and inclusion.
It was the first time Francis has addressed an international conference, according to TED organizers. His talk was not listed on the program and kept secret by organizers.
It took many discussions to make the talk happen, and repeated trips to Rome over more than a year, according to TED international curator Bruno Giussani.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Artificial womb successfully grows baby sheep (video) The research physicians successfully kept fetal lambs alive inside a "uterus-like" plastic sack for up to four weeks -- longer than any similar device before it.
Google Maps can remember where you parked on Android and iOS On Android, users simply need to tap the blue dot once they've parked and then hit "Save your parking" to drop a pin handily labeled "You parked here."
Twitter wants to stream 24/7 live video content, COO says Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Wes Anderson’s star-studded “Isle of Dogs” unveils poster, premiere date The animated film has a massive cast including Wes Anderson regulars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and Jeff Goldblum.