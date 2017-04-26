Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers to talk Karabakh in Moscow
April 26, 2017 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A trilateral meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will take place in Moscow on Friday, April 28, with the foreign policy chiefs set to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The Russian side has initiated the meeting, Armenia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev met on June 20 in Saint Petersburg to address the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin mediating the talks. The Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents confirmed their commitment to the implementation of agreements reached at a Vienna-hosted meeting on May 16. To that end, they agreed to increase the number of international observers in the Karabakh conflict zone. Also, they expressed satisfaction that the ceasefire was now holding. Prior to that, a meeting between both leaders was organized on May 16 in Vienna, with top diplomats from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries hosting the summit.
