Samsung's refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will go on sale in June: report
April 26, 2017 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Last month, Samsung confirmed it would be selling refurbished Note 7 devices, and it's become known when the phones will go on sale. According to a report from ET News (via SamMobile) the recycled Note 7 will be available in South Korea from three carriers this June, The Verge says.
Branding and pricing are still being negotiated, but the handset will reportedly go on sale as the Galaxy Note 7 R with a price-tag of around 700,000 won. That’s about $620 or 300,000 won ($266) cheaper than the original. Around 300,000 units of the three million to four million Note 7 phones recalled in the region will reportedly go on sale.
ET News notes that the Note 7 R is said to have a smaller battery than 2016’s Note 7 — 3,200 mAh instead of 3,500 mAh. T
Samsung said in March: “The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact. The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US.”
