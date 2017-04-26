“Shadowhunters” reveals 1st look at Sebastian in season 2B promo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Freeform has revealed the first look at Will Tudor's Sebastian Verlac in a newly-released promo of "Shadowhunters" season 2B. Although it is only a brief scene, the promo features the close-up look at the evil and cunning son of Valentine Morgernstern, AceShowbiz said.

His entrance doesn't seem to be too welcomed, as presumably injured Izzy rubs her arm and says of Sebastian, "I've never seen him before at The Institute." The next scene sees Will's Sebastian introducing himself, before getting involved in a tense fight against someone who looks like Raphael. He dodges Raphael's hit by jumping high with his Seraph blade.

Just like what had been reported, Will's take on Sebastian will be different from the original books written by Cassandra Clare. Instead of coming from Paris Institute, Sebastian on the TV series will hail from London Institute. Showrunner Todd Slavkin explained to TVLine, "When he taped, he had an American accent, which was really interesting." He added, "But when we saw his reel, saw him on 'Game of Thrones' and 'Humans', then looked at our take on the character, we were like, 'Oh, you're from London. You're from the London Institute. Use your British accent.' And it works so well."

In a separated interview, Slavkin told EW that Sebastian's existence would complicate "everybody’s relationship on the show." He added, "Will Tudor is an incredible actor and he brings a level on the show that we haven't seen before. He's the big bad villain of the books, really. So that's a huge part of 2B moving forward."

The promo also indicates that Simon and Jace's attempt to win Clary's heart is still going on strongly. At the end of the promo, Simon asks Jace, "Why is everything a competition for you?" to which Jace confidently responds, "It's not really a competition if I always win."

The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis and Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood. The cast members also include Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 returns with all new episodes starting on Monday, June 5 on Freeform.