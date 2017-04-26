ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank offers GREEN loans for energy efficiency projects

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of a credit program Energy Efficiency for SMEs carried out by the German KFW bank, ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank offers SME to make energy-efficient investment through GREEN loans.

GREEN loans are granted for a period of 2-5 years in the amount of up to AMD 500 million, with annual interest rates starting from 10.9%.

For more information on GREEN loans, click here.

In case of necessity, the bank will carry out energy audit and consultancy free of charge, which will ensure maximum efficiency of investments. At least 70% of the funds provided must be directed to energy efficiency.