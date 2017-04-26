ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank offers GREEN loans for energy efficiency projects
April 26, 2017 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of a credit program Energy Efficiency for SMEs carried out by the German KFW bank, ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank offers SME to make energy-efficient investment through GREEN loans.
GREEN loans are granted for a period of 2-5 years in the amount of up to AMD 500 million, with annual interest rates starting from 10.9%.
For more information on GREEN loans, click here.
In case of necessity, the bank will carry out energy audit and consultancy free of charge, which will ensure maximum efficiency of investments. At least 70% of the funds provided must be directed to energy efficiency.
Top stories
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
“Star Wars: Episode 9” release date announced Episode 9 will follow this year’s “Episode 8: The Last Jedi” and has been confirmed for release on May 24, 2019.
“Shadowhunters” reveals 1st look at Sebastian in season 2B promo (video) Although it is only a brief scene, the promo features the close-up look at the evil and cunning son of Valentine Morgernstern.
Sundance Film Festival: London announces full lineup This fest will present 14 features that saw their world premieres at parent festival Sundance in Park City, Utah, in January.
EU to take legal action on Hungary education law The university is considered a beacon of liberal values and is ranked among the top 200 universities in the world in eight disciplines.