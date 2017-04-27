Israel strikes arms depot near Damascus airport: sources
April 27, 2017 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian rebel and intelligence sources said Israel struck an arms supply hub on Thursday, April 26 operated by the Lebanese Hezbollah group near Damascus airport where weapons from Tehran are regularly sent by commercial and military cargo planes, Reuters reports.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is backed in the country's six-year civil war by Russia, Iran and regional Shi'ite militias including Hezbollah, which is a close ally of Tehran and a sworn enemy of Israel.
Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, speaking from the United States, where he has been meeting U.S. officials, to Israeli Army Radio: "I can confirm that the incident in Syria corresponds completely with Israel's policy to act to prevent Iran's smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah in Iran. Naturally, I don't want to elaborate on this."
"The prime minister has said that whenever we receive intelligence that indicated an intention to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah, we will act."
An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment.
Israeli officials have previously said they view any movement of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah units in Syria as a "red line" that would prompt it to carry out air strikes or artillery fire in the past.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Iggy Pop awarded France’s “highest cultural honour” The artist has previously sung in French on his 2009 album “Préliminaires” as well as on his follow-up record “Après”, which was released in 2012.
Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks team on new album Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.
Apple investigating wireless charging via Wi-Fi routers Detailed is a method for transferring power to electronic devices over frequencies normally dedicated to data communications.
Turkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan: report According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.