“Alien: Covenant” new prologue reveals “Prometheus” mystery

PanARMENIAN.Net - One mystery from "Prometheus" seemingly has been solved. New "Alien: Covenant" prologue provides an answer to what happens to Michael Fassbender's David and Noomi Rapace's Dr. Elizabeth Shaw right after "Prometheus" ending. The prologue, titled "The Crossing", offers the first look at Elizabeth, who actually repairs David despite all awful things he did in "Prometheus", AceShowbiz said.

Set aboard an abandoned Engineer vessel, the prologue opens with lines which read, "In 2093, the Prometheus expedition went looking for humanity's creator. The mission ended in disaster after the discovery of a deadly alien pathogen. The survivors continue their search."

David's voice later says, "After we made contact with the Engineers, the Prometheus was destroyed. All hands were lost, but I escaped with Elizabeth in one of their ships. I was badly injured in our mission. She put me back together. I never experienced such compassion."

Both Elizabeth and David decide to continue their mission which seemingly will take an impossibly long time. "How long?" asks Elizabeth. "Impossible to say," David answers. He later puts Elizabeth in a hyper-sleep chamber for the rest of their journey.

The ship finally makes it to the Engineers' home world, but it remains to be seen how David and Elizabeth will be received by the inhabitants and how their story will connect with "Covenant".

"Alien: Covenant" follows the story of colony ship Covenant which travels to a planet faraway. The crew think they will discover an uncharted paradise in that planet, but they find a dark and dangerous world instead.

Also starring in "Alien: Covenant" are Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup and Carmen Ejogo. The movie will hit U.S. theaters on May 19.