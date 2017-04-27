Athens condemns Turkish minister's challenging of Greek sovereignty

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece’s foreign ministry in an announcement on Wednesday, April 26 strongly condemned and denounced statements made by Turkish European Affairs Minister Omer Celik over the island of Agathonissi, the Greek Reporter said.

Commenting on a recent visit by the Greek defense minister to the island, Celik had said Agathonisi "belongs to Turkey. It is Turkish land. What the Greek defense minister did is not serious."

“We categorically condemn the continuing revisionary policy of Turkey, which is making provocative statements questioning internationally recognized borders as these have been historically formed and established under international law last century,” the announcement said.

Greece denounced Turkey’s continued revisionary and dangerous behavior to the international community and the member-states of the United Nations, the announcement added. “It creates a painfully bad impression that this time the questioning of international law comes from the lips of the minister responsible for Turkey’s accession to the European Union,” the announcement added.