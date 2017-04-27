Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first stage of negotiations between Armenia and the European Union on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (Common Aviation Area between the Armenia and the EU) began on Thursday, April 27.

The negotiating groups of the sides will be led by the chief of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation, Sergey Avetisyan, and Deputy Head of Unit for Aviation Agreements of the European Commission Klaus Geil.

Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.

In the framework of the agreement, Armenia will join the EU Common Aviation Area. The deal will enable the parties to liberalize the market, providing air carriers an opportunity to operate various routes without limitations and enjoy equal opportunities of servicing a market of 500 million.

On December 1, 2016 the Council of EU Transport Ministers adopted a mandate that allowed the European Commission to start negotiations with Armenia.