Colorado Legislature adopts resolution to recognize Armenian Genocide
April 27, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Colorado State Legislature adopted a resolution recognizing the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Members of both the House of Representatives and Senate voted unanimously to adopt the resolution at the capitol on Wednesday, April 27.
The Armenian genocide killed 1.5 million men, women, and children of Armenian descent from 1915 to 1923.
The resolution states: "We express support for efforts toward constructive and durable relations between the country of Armenia, the homeland for the Armenian people, and its neighbors, based upon acknowledgment of the facts and ongoing consequences of the Armenian genocide, and a fair, just, and comprehensive international resolution of this crime against humanity."
"We, the members of the Colorado General Assembly hereby acknowledge April 26, 2017, and April 26 of each year thereafter, as Colorado Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide."
45 U.S. states, as well as at least 29 countries have so far recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
